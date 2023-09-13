A less-than-straightforward August’s consumer price index came in mostly in line with expectations and provided reasons for the Federal Reserve to hike again.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Complicated’ inflation report produces wavering U.S. stocks, keeps higher-for-longer theme in rates intact - September 13, 2023
- Higher-for-longer interest-rate theme intact after ‘complicated’ inflation data - September 13, 2023
- : Student loan payment resumption will be a ‘major financial shock’ for renters, Moody’s says - September 13, 2023