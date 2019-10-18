A speech by Fed’s Clarida, which was later corrected, appeared to suggest the central bank had made a sudden tweak to how it would expand the U.S. central bank’s $3.6 trillion balance sheet.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Confusion around Fed’s Clarida speech throws off investors - October 18, 2019
- Futures Movers: Oil retreats adding to weekly loss as China data revives worries about demand - October 18, 2019
- Earnings Outlook: Boeing faces a 40% drop in quarterly profit - October 18, 2019