Market Extra: Coronavirus fears push China’s offshore yuan through once-key level of 7 to the dollar

China’s yuan is under pressure, breaching the once-critical level of 7 to the dollar in offshore trade as worries about the spread of the coronavirus mount.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- CFTC proposes speculative position limits for commodities traders - January 30, 2020
- The Ratings Game: AT&T stock gets a downgrade as analyst braces for imminent wave of 5G deals - January 30, 2020
- Coronavirus update: First U.S. case of person-to-person transmission confirmed, 195 U.S. citizens in isolation and WHO to decide if it’s a public health emergency - January 30, 2020