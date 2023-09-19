Oil prices set another 2023 high this week as concerns about a tightening oil market pushed the Brent benchmark crude close to $100 a barrel, complicating the Federal Reserve’s effort to bring down inflation ahead of the September policy meeting and raising fears that a U.S. recession might be still on the horizon.
