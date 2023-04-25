Worries about the debt ceiling are being expressed via a selloff in the Treasury market’s most short-dated maturity — the 1-month T-bill — on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Debt-ceiling worries flare: Traders see June as month when government may run out of money - April 25, 2023
- : Biden administration regulators warn AI, employee surveillance tools could ‘turbocharge’ fraud and discrimination - April 25, 2023
- Retire Better: There’s the FIRE crowd—and then there’s Joe Biden - April 25, 2023