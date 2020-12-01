Researchers at the New York Fed said the risk of a “debt overhang” could hold back the economy from reaching its full potential even after the pandemic was put to bed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Debt overhang’ could hamstring U.S. economy well after pandemic - December 1, 2020
- Coronavirus Update: U.S. is heading for 100,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as experts worry about a coming Thanksgiving travel-related spike - December 1, 2020
- Economic Report: Construction spending rebounds in October after revised drop in prior month - December 1, 2020