Dominique Dwor-Frecaut, a former associate with the New York Fed, says the Fed needs to hike the fed-funds rate to 8% to stabilize inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Deere raises dividend by 5 cents to $1.25 a share - February 22, 2023
- Market Extra: Doubling down? Strategist who revels in challenging the consensus sticks by her call for 8% fed-funds rate - February 22, 2023
- : Nucor to create 200 more jobs in Alabama as it builds a new tower production plant - February 22, 2023