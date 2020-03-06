Market Extra: Dow risks longest Friday losing streak in 14 years as coronavirus has Wall Street dreading weekends

TGIF? That is hardly the case for Wall Street investors who own stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is on track on Friday for a dubious distinction if it finishes in negative territory.
