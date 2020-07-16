Market Extra: ECB passes torch to Europe’s politicians on eve of summit on big spending plan

The European Central Bank, as expected, took no action at its Thursday meeting as investors focus on a meeting of European Union leaders as they ponder a massive fiscal spending plan.
