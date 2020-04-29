To European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s relief — actions did speak louder than words. The question for investors is whether more action is in store this week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Alphabet stock surges as ad commentary soothes worst fears - April 29, 2020
- SEC announces charges against Praxsyn over claims relating to N95 masks amid coronavirus pandemic - April 29, 2020
- Market Extra: ECB’s emergency response to coronavirus economic crunch applauded — but more help likely to be needed - April 29, 2020