Worries over the progress of U.S. tax-cut legislation have left the dollar with a dearth of positive catalysts and appear to be reinvigorating euro bulls.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Euro bulls try for a comeback on U.S. tax-cut worries - November 14, 2017
- The Tell: The 1% now own more than half the world’s wealth as the divide just keeps widening - November 14, 2017
- Futures Movers: Oil prices drop to lowest level in over a week as IEA cuts global demand forecast - November 14, 2017