Market Extra: European bank adds Philadelphia suburb hub to its ‘office as a destination’ strategy

French banking giant BNP Paribas opens a key hub in Chesterbrook, Penn, a small-town suburb of Philadelphia, as part of its move to create the ‘workplace of the future’ in response to the pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: America needs to be honest about its failings - October 1, 2021
- Dow surges nearly 500 points as Merck’s experimental COVID drug delivers dose of optimism but stocks register weekly losses - October 1, 2021
- Dow ends up over 480 points on Friday, but stocks post weekly losses - October 1, 2021