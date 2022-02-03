Market Extra: European Central Bank sticks to plan as inflation boosts pressure for 2022 rate increase

The European Central Bank, as expected, makes no changes to the guidance it laid out in December, but pressure is mounting for a rate increase in the face of rising inflation.
