Market Extra: Europe’s stock-market rally is leaving the U.S. behind as ECB and governments step up, analysts say

After years of lagging behind their U.S. counterparts, European stocks are leading the charge higher. There may be room for more outperformance as the European Central Bank — and eurozone governments — maintain stimulus, analysts say.
