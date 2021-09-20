Citron Research founder Andrew Left feels a modicum of vindication on Monday, as China’s Evergrande looked to be on the brink of collapse, sending shock waves through financial markets.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Evergrande’s potential debt blowup is ‘not a contagion’ event for the stock market, says the man who said the firm was insolvent 10 years ago - September 20, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices decline as worries over China’s Evergrande sink the stock market and lift the U.S. dollar - September 20, 2021
- : The U.S. is welcoming back international tourists — and it could complicate your holiday travel plans - September 20, 2021