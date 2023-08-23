Marc Cohodes loves to crow about his prescient bets against companies that eventually imploded. And there have been many. But don’t question him about his mistakes on the long side.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Oscar Mayer gave away straws shaped like hot dogs. They were gone in 9 minutes. - August 23, 2023
- : Older Americans will spend 12 years living with disability or disease — why are we so unhealthy? - August 23, 2023
- Why this abstract concept could rattle stocks when Powell speaks at Jackson Hole - August 23, 2023