The lingering debt troubles in China’s real-estate sector and the uncertainty of Beijing’s policy support are feeding into broader unease in the U.S. financial market, potentially driving investors to snap up safer assets such as Treasury bonds and gold due to risk aversion, says LPL Financial’s Quincy Krosby.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Amazon relaunches a delivery service it put on hold during the pandemic - August 18, 2023
- : Nikola’s Carey Mendes, president of energy, resigns - August 18, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Re/Max Holdings to reduce workforce by 7% in latest round of job cuts - August 18, 2023