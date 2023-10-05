The Federal Reserve owns by far the biggest position in 30-year bonds issued in May and August of 2020, followed by either Vanguard or BlackRock.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. stocks close slightly lower as investors wait for jobs data on Friday - October 5, 2023
- : Rivian’s stock suffering a record plunge on heavy volume in wake of EV maker’s sales outlook, capital raise - October 5, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices post fifth loss in six sessions as demand worries spark sharp pullback - October 5, 2023