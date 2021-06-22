The Federal Reserve needs to specifically say it won’t buy corporate debt anymore for some bond investors to believe its backstop for the sector isn’t permanent, says Brad Tank, chief investment officer of fixed income at Neuberger Berman.
- Market Extra: Fed needs to say ‘it will no longer buy corporate bonds’ to break ‘feedback loop,’ says this fixed-income CIO - June 21, 2021
- BookWatch: ‘We didn’t use to have children’s books that talk about difficult issues’: Author of picture book on Dr. Fauci talks about COVID’s impact on kids - June 21, 2021
- : There’s one place in the U.S. where more businesses are requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees - June 21, 2021