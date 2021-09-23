Market Extra: Fed opens overnight repo spigot as Wall Street stares down barrel of U.S. debt-ceiling fight

Demand for the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse repo facility touched a new record of $1.28 trillion on Wednesday, a day before caps for each counterparty will be doubled to $160 billion a day.
