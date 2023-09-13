Major U.S. stock benchmarks remained down for the month on Wednesday, after a choppy trading session ended with mixed results as investors weighed the latest inflation report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: For stocks this was ‘the worst part’ of inflation report, says First Trust - September 13, 2023
- UAW president says targeted strike possible at all Big Three automakers - September 13, 2023
- IPO Report: Arm IPO: Separating the hype from the reality - September 13, 2023