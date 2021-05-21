The S&P 500 finished Friday trade with losses for the session and the week, led by weekly declines in energy, down 2.8%, industrials, off by 1.7%, and materials, down by 1.4%, and consumer discretionary, off 1.2%.
- Market Extra: Ford Motor, Enphase lead S&P 500’s best weekly performers, and Discovery among worst stocks - May 21, 2021
- NewsWatch: More investors than ever are borrowing to buy stocks. Here’s what this really means for the market - May 21, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Inside the Simon & Schuster blowup over Mike Pence’s book deal - May 21, 2021