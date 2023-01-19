Global funds are marching back into Chinese equities in full force as the country’s rapid reopening and the likelihood of policy stimulus to rescue economic growth have improved the gloomy backdrop for stocks in 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: This price represents the ‘sweet spot’ in what people are willing to pay for a bottle of wine these days - January 19, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: China slams Western media for criticism of zero-COVID, as U.S. cases continue to decline - January 19, 2023
- Market Extra: Foreign investors flock back to Chinese stocks as disruption from China’s reopening fades faster than many expected - January 19, 2023