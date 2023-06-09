Hafize Gaye Erkan, the new head of Turkey’s central bank, and the first woman at the post, faces a battle against soaring inflation and a sagging Turkish lira.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nio stock drops after revenue comes up well short of expectations, and outlook is downbeat - June 9, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Amazon’s stock could be a sleepy AI play, according to UBS - June 9, 2023
- : More baby boomers are becoming homeless: ‘It takes just one crisis’ to push someone onto the streets - June 9, 2023