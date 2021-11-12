Market Extra: GE is breaking up, but it wants a bunch of its debt back first

General Electric this week said it is calling it quits on being a mega conglomerate, with plans to split into three public companies. But first it wants to buy back up to $23 billion of its own debt over roughly a month.
