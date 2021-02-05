The U.S. dollar’s decline in the past year has forced central banks across the world to intervene in their own currencies at the risk of attracting the ire and scrutiny of a new Biden administration eager to support U.S. factories and create manufacturing jobs.
- Economic Report: Consumer credit growth slowed in December - February 5, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices up 9% for the week - February 5, 2021
- Market Extra: Global central bank efforts to limit U.S. dollar’s decline raises specter of ‘currency war’ - February 5, 2021