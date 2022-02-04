‘Technically, everything is open for business but everyone is COVID-hesitant,’ said Jade Friedensohn, chief executive officer and co-founder of event organizer DealCatalyst.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Losing a spouse’s Social Security benefit can push the elderly into poverty - February 4, 2022
- Market Extra: Going live: Event planners are shouldering big financial risks as Corporate America looks to schmooze again this spring - February 4, 2022
- Fed names Powell as ‘chair pro tempore,’ allowing him to continue in post awaiting Senate vote - February 4, 2022