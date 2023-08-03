Most U.S. home loans are sold into bond deals with government backing, similar to Treasury notes. Here’s what matters in housing finance after Fitch lowered its top AAA credit ratings on U.S. debt, as well as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ETF Wrap: ETF flows in July point to a more balanced stock-market rally as mid- and small-cap funds start to outperform first-half winners - August 3, 2023
- The Tell: S&P 500 soared near ‘tipping point’ in 2023. What history shows may happen to stocks after such a strong rally. - August 3, 2023
- Chuck Jaffe: The recession may already be here — we just aren’t calling it one - August 3, 2023