‘There is a scenario where it all looks pretty cheap right now,’ says Rajay Bagaria, chief investment officer at Wasserstein Debt Opportunities, but he also warns of ‘false comfort.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mark Hulbert: 12 stocks to consider for the next leg of the bull market - May 14, 2022
- Market Extra: Has the junk-bond market hit bottom? Liquidity issues may be up next, warns this industry veteran - May 14, 2022
- Market Snapshot: Bottom or bear market? What stock-market investors need to know about stagflation and the Fed - May 14, 2022