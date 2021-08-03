Market Extra: Hedge fund Alphadyne Asset Management loses $1.5 billion as yields tumbled in July, says report

Hedge fund Alphadyne Asset Management is reportedly one of the big losers of a rally in global bonds, as bets that rates would rise have left the $12 billion macro strategy ensnared in money-losing wagers, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Tuesday.
