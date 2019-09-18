Market Extra: Here are 5 things to know about the recent repo market operations

Broker-dealers, hedge funds and other institutional investors who don’t keep cash on hand for every position they hold are the most vulnerable to this week’s hiccups in the overnight repo market.
