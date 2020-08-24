Market Extra: Here’s how Apple’s stock split will change the pecking order in the 124-year old Dow industrials

Apple late last month announced that its board approved the stock split. The split, intended to make Apple “more accessible to a broader base of investors,” will impact owners of record as of Aug. 24 and Apple’s shares will trade on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31. Apple was trading around $506 on Monday, which would mean it would trade at about $126.50 a share..
