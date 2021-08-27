Market Extra: Here’s how defense contractors and defense ETFs are trading after Pentagon says 13 U.S. service members were killed in Kabul airport attack

U.S. equity markets end slightly lower Thursday after the Pentagon confirmed that 13 U.S. service members, and scores of others, were killed in two apparent suicide explosions and under fire from gunmen near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, amid U.S.-led evacuations from the Taliban-controlled country.

Read Full Story