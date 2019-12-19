If statistics over the past 70 years hold true, next year is likely to produce healthy, if not stellar, gains.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Here’s how the Dow and S&P 500 perform in years after they ring up gains of 20% - December 19, 2019
- Conagra stock soars as ‘on-trend’ plant-based meats and carbs help fuel earnings beat - December 19, 2019
- The Tell: Rental properties are a ‘terrible investment,’ according to robo-adviser with $20 billion in assets under management - December 19, 2019