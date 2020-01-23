Market Extra: Here’s how the stock market has performed during past viral outbreaks, as China’s coronavirus spreads

U.S. equity markets have experienced muted trade in the past few sessions as investors keep one eye trained on a deadly flu outbreak in China, which could soon be declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization within the next 24 hours.
