Market Extra: Here’s what investors need to know about MSCI’s inclusion of China A-shares in its indexes

In a landmark move, index provider MSCI will announce the names of 230 Chinese stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen that it will include into its emerging market indexes on June 1.
