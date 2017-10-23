Market Extra: Here’s why Abe’s Japanese election victory could push dollar above 115 yen by year-end

The U.S. dollar jumped to a three-month high against the Japanese yen on the back of Japan’s snap elections last weekend, but the pair might have more room to appreciate until the year is over, analysts said.
