Market Extra: History says December could be choppy after historic monthly stock-market gain

The stock market is wrapping up a historic November rally, but if history is a guide, the largest monthly gain on record for the small-cap Russell 2000 and big advances by other major indexes point to a potentially choppy period ahead, Wall Street pros warn.
