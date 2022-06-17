Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Reminder of Jan. 6 break with Trump complicates Pence bid to re-emerge as a national political figure - June 17, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end lower to break a string of weekly gains as demand worries linger - June 17, 2022
- Market Extra: History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America - June 17, 2022