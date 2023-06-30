The U.S. stock market is on track to close out a historically robust first half of the year that will see the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite post its best opening six-month in four decades despite numerous downside risks. Stock-market analysts remained cautious about what history tells us about markets moving forward.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Are shoppers suffering from ‘sneaker fatigue?’ Analysts weigh in after Nike’s results - June 30, 2023
- Cannabis Watch: Cannabis company TerrAscend draws kudos from analysts with Toronto Stock Exchange listing on tap for next week - June 30, 2023
- : Amazon stock rallies toward longest monthly win streak since before COVID - June 30, 2023