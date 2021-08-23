Market Extra: How Afghanistan woes raise risk level even as global financial markets ignore the chaos

There’s no direct link between Afghanistan and recent moves across major financial markets, but the chaotic U.S. exit is heightening underlying geopolitical risks and potentially clouding the outlook for President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, analysts say.
