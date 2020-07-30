Market Extra: How Apple’s stock split will change the pecking order in the 124-year old Dow industrials

The iPhone maker on Thursday announced that its board approved the stock split. The split will impact owners of record as of Aug. 24 and Apple AAPL’s shares, which closed at $384.76 on Thursday, will trade on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.
