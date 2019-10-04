Oil traders had the benefit of a growing number of eyes in the sky following last month’s crippling attacks on Saudi Arabia’s crude processing facilities.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Bankruptcy of Ascena is not one of the options being evaluated,’ says interim chair - October 4, 2019
- U.S. oil futures snap 8-session streak of losses, end 5.5% lower for the week - October 4, 2019
- Market Extra: How oil traders are using satellites to keep an eye on an increasingly unpredictable market - October 4, 2019