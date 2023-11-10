It was a trading day unlike any other for traders in the $25 trillion Treasury market, with a 30-year bond auction seen as having been partially undermined by a cyberattack on the U.S. unit of a Chinese bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Poll signals more bullish cannabis sentiment as stocks end the week with gains - November 10, 2023
- Market Extra: How ransomware attack on ICBC rattled the Treasury market and shook up a 30-year bond auction - November 10, 2023
- : Honda joins Toyota in raising U.S. wages for its auto workers as unionization push looms - November 10, 2023