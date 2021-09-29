Market Extra: How stock-market investors can tap into alternative data without breaking the bank

There are a number of publicly available alternative data that can help investors get a grip on economic activity without having to spend a fortune, economist Aneta Markowska of Jefferies and Bank of America’s Thomas Thornton explained during MarketWatch’s “Mastering Your Money” event on Tuesday.
