Traditionally defensive sectors have performed surprisingly poorly during the ongoing coronavirus recession while typically cyclical sectors, most especially information technology, have remained a bulwark for investors, and these dynamics may be reason for investors to rethink time-tested concepts of defensive and offensive investing, analysts say.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: How the coronavirus recession has rewritten the traditional bear-market playbook - May 16, 2020
- NewsWatch: To survive the next few months, you only need two assets, says this money manager - May 16, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Warren Buffett dumps Goldman Sachs holdings - May 16, 2020