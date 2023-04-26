As the Nasdaq prepares to delist shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. following the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, some retail traders are taking to Reddit to commiserate about their losses — while others say they are doubling down and continuing to buy as the share price sinks further below 25 cents.
