Market Extra: ICE borrows $6.5 billion to expand its mortgage industry footprint

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, on Monday raised more than half of the $11 billion it plans to pay for Ellie Mae, a mortgage technology company.
