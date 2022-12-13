A mega $85 billion bond fund, known as ‘BND,’ is on pace for its third-best quarter on record, after advancing 0.7% Tuesday on signs inflation is retreating.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Children are the product’: Researchers find students across the country use apps riddled with ads and trackers - December 13, 2022
- Market Extra: Inflation retreat puts world’s biggest bond ETFs on pace for a blowout quarter - December 13, 2022
- Charter stock falls after 2023 capex forecast comes in above Wall Street expectations - December 13, 2022