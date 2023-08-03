Inflation worries are suddenly back, judging by soaring long-term Treasury yields and a jump in market-based expectations over the next 10 and 30 years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ETF Wrap: ETF flows in July point to a more balanced stock-market rally as mid- and small-cap funds start to outperform first-half winners - August 3, 2023
- The Tell: S&P 500 soared near ‘tipping point’ in 2023. What history shows may happen to stocks after such a strong rally. - August 3, 2023
- Chuck Jaffe: The recession may already be here — we just aren’t calling it one - August 3, 2023